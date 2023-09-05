SPORT

Video: Henderson: Saudi Pro-League Is Exciting

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has described the Saudi Arabian top flight, Saudi Pro-League, as an exciting football championship as he settles in the Middle Eastern nation.

Henderson made a transfer move from Premier League club Liverpool to Saudi Pro-League side Al Ettifaq in the 2023 summer transfer window. And the England international currently captains his new club.

In an interview with The Athletic Henderson spoke about his reunion with Al Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard.

“I wanted something that would excite me,” Henderson said

“And that’s not to say those clubs wouldn’t excite me because they are great clubs and they come with really different challenges.

Henderson captains Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq

“And this opportunity with Stevie [Gerrard] in a totally different league and totally different culture was something completely different, that maybe it would excite us in terms of the project that was put in front of us, in terms of the league.”

Henderson has dished out two assists in four Saudi Pro-League games so far this season.

Al-Ettifaq currently sit fifth in the Saudi Pro League standings with 10 points after five matches in the division.

By Toju Sote

