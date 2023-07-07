SPORT

Video: Heartland Emerge NNL Super Eight Playoffs Champions

Heartland defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 in the final of the Nigeria National League Super Eight playoffs at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Friday.

Francis Erikan opened scoring for the Naze Millionaires in the 54th minute.

Heartland doubled their advantage 14 minutes from time through Fabian Omaka.

Omaka fired home after he was set up by Chidiebere Ajoku.

The Owerri club finished the competition unbeaten.

Christian Obi’s side and Sporting Lagos gained promotion to the Nigeria Premier League from the Southern Conference.

Kano Pillars and Katsina United secured top-flight status from the Northern Conference.

