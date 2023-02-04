SPORT

Video: ‘He Scores Goals’- Southampton Boss Jones Expects Big Things From Onuachu

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 24 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Southampton manager, Nathan Jones is expecting big things from new signing, Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu linked up with the Saints on deadline day from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk for €18m.

Mega Millions Naija

The 28-year-old scored 85 goals in 134 appearances for Genk before his departure this week.

Read Also: Brentford Vs Southampton: Work Permit Delays Onuachu’s Premier League Debut

Jones compared Onuachu’s stature to that of some of Southampton’s previous strikers.

“Paul is a player who scores goals and is one of the top goal scorers in Europe,” said Jones.

“He gives us something we haven’t got, real size and aggression and something totally different to what this football club has had, along with maybe [Armando] Broja and [Graziano] Pelle as the last real target men at the football club.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 24 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

New Chelsea signings analysed as Fernandez and Mudryk are handed first starts

7 mins ago

How Arteta built one of the best defences in the Premier League at Arsenal

16 mins ago

Report: Arsenal and Liverpool plot Thuram swoop, Messi to start talks with PSG over a new deal

30 mins ago

Chelsea attacker, Hakim Ziyech spotted spending quality time with his mum in a private jet.

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button