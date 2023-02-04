Video: ‘He Scores Goals’- Southampton Boss Jones Expects Big Things From Onuachu

Southampton manager, Nathan Jones is expecting big things from new signing, Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu linked up with the Saints on deadline day from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk for €18m.

The 28-year-old scored 85 goals in 134 appearances for Genk before his departure this week.



Jones compared Onuachu’s stature to that of some of Southampton’s previous strikers.

“Paul is a player who scores goals and is one of the top goal scorers in Europe,” said Jones.

“He gives us something we haven’t got, real size and aggression and something totally different to what this football club has had, along with maybe [Armando] Broja and [Graziano] Pelle as the last real target men at the football club.”

