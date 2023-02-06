Video: Hazard Picks Up 18th Injury At Real Madrid

Eden Hazard’s disappointing spell at Real Madrid has taken another turn, with him picking up his 18th injury, talkSPORT reports.

Expectations had been high for Hazard when he signed for Madrid in 2019 for £103.5million rising to £140m with add-ons – but his time in Spain has been largely underwhelming.

After establishing himself as one of the best players in the world in his 352 games with Chelsea, Hazard has just seven goals and 11 assists to his name since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

A big cause of the Belgian’s dip in form since his departure from Stamford Bridge has been down to injuries, with issues starting in the second half of his first season in Spain.

Now, Hazard has suffered his 18th injury since he signed after picking up a knock to his left knee.

In a statement on Saturday, Real Madrid confirmed the ex-Lille ace was diagnosed with patellar tendinosis – tiny tears in the tendon caused by repeat stress – on Saturday.

Hazard had only just recovered from another injury at the end of January after he’d missed two games due an issue with his ankle.

As a result of his frequent trips to the physios table and lack of match fitness, Hazard has played just three league games this season and only seven in total in all competitions.

His only goal this season came against Celtic in the Champions League, as Real Madrid cruised past the Scottish champions with a 3-0 win.

The 32-year-old’s disappointing time at Real Madrid was reflected in his performances with Belgium at the 2022 World Cup, too, which saw the country go out in the group stages with a whimper.

Hazard has just 18 months left on his current contract with the Spanish giants.

