Video: Haaland Earns Praise From Guardiola  After Netting 4th Hat-Trick

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has heaped praises on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland after his superlative performance in the Citizens’ emphatic home win against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Manchester City defeated Wolves 3-0 today at the Etihad Stadium with Erling Haaland scoring in the 40th minute, 50th minute and 54th minute to complete his hat-trick.

It’s Haaland’s fourth hat-trick feat both as Manchester City and Premier League start. And is now a new Premier League record as his were 19 games while the previous record was Ruud van Nistelrooy’s four hat-tricks in 65 matches for Manchester United.

Guardiola praised the 22-year-old in his post-match reaction as quoted in a Tweet by City Xtra.

“He has to get the balls delivered. Fantastic players around him. The ball from KDB is fantastic. He lives 24 hours for his job, passion, love. He’s not stressed much. He is stable. He feels the defeats. His numbers are incredible.” [via @ManCity],” the Tweet reads.

Haaland is the current top scorer in the Premier League with a total of 25 goals and three assists in 19 games.

He has tallied up 31 goals and three assists in 26 games across all competitions for Manchester City this season so far.

City are currently placed second in the Premier League table with 45 points from 20 matches.

By Toju Sote

