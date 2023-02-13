SPORT

Video: Haaland Doubtful For Arsenal Clash

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has admitted Erling Haaland might not play in their next Premier League clash at Arsenal.

Haaland was taken off during the halftime of their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

After the game, Guardiola was asked about the Norway striker.

“He was uncomfortable and couldn’t continue,” he said.

When asked if Haaland would be fit for their top-of-the-table clash against Mikel Arteta’s men, Guardiola replied:

“We will see how he is.

“We will assess him and if he’s not fit, we will play someone else.”

