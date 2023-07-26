SPORT

Video: Gusau Inaugurates NPFL Board In Abuja

The President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau on Wednesday inaugurated the Board of Nigeria Professional Football League with the mandate to make the apex domestic league more attractive for sponsors.

Gusau while inaugurating the board revealed that the board has a 2-year tenure to take the league to the next level.

He also clarified the status of 3 representatives of the club on the board, stating that any club chairman who looses his position as chairman of his club ceases to be a member of the board.

“I charge you to do more as your first tenure as Interim Manage Committee, IMC, was commendable. For the first time NPFL Champions got N100m. I urge you to do more to attract more sponsors “.

The board members inaugurated are Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye – Chairman, Dr. Okey Kpalukwu, Dominic Iorfa, Barrister Pobeni, Mallam Suleiman Umar, Daniel Amokachi, Dr Mohammed Nasiru, Barrister Dalami Ibrahim will serve as Secretary/Legal Adviser. Davidson Owumi Chief Operating Officer.

