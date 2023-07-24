Video: Gundogan: My Versatility Can Be An Asset For Barca

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is happy to play anywhere.

Gundogan feels his versatility can be an asset for Barca coach Xavi.

“It’s strange because, even in the past, I have changed positions from time to time,” said Gundogan.

“Specifically, in the last two years I’ve played in a more attacking role, getting closer to the opposition box, creating play, scoring goals… which is unbelievably fun. But I remember, in particular, one season I played as a midfielder, as a number ‘6’, alone, just me. In the last 15, 16, 17 games in the same position and I enjoyed it, I loved it.

“It was an amazing time in a totally different position. So I think it’s a question of interpretation. I’m comfortable playing more offensively, but I think it’s more a matter of what you do out of position and wherever the coach needs you. I’m ready to play anywhere. Because I think I’ve shown in the past that I can play defensively and offensively as well.

