Video: Gundogan Looking Forward To First Barcelona Match

German midfielder IIkay Gundogan says he’s looking forward to his match with his new club FC Barcelona.

Gundogan moved from Manchester City to the Catalans earlier in this current summer transfer window. He signed a two year deal with an option of extension by another year.

Gundogan will have his official presentation as a Barcelona player on Monday, July 17.

In a video posted on Barcelona’s Twitter handle the 32 year old said it’s a dream come true to play for the Blaugrana (Blue and Red).

“It’s a dream come true,” Gundogan said

“I remember myself being a child and watching Barca under Pep and Rijkaard.Im so happy to finally arrive in Barcelona and meet my teammates

“I hope we will have a very vibrant season and I’m looking forward to playing my first match.”

Gundogan got eight goals and four assists in 31 Premier League games last season. Manchester City won the Premier League last season with 89 points from 38 matches.

Barcelona won Laliga with a total of 88 points after 38 games.

