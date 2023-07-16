SPORT

Video: Guler Will Be Successful At Real Madrid –Turan

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 20 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read

Former Barcelona player Arda Turan believes Arda Guler will have a successful career at Real Madrid.

Recall that Gular signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos from Fenerbahce.

Msport

Despite the rivalry at the club level, the current Eyupspor manager has backed the midfielder to be successful at Real Madrid.

He told Rezzan Yetis of Tivibu Spor, “I wish Arda success in his life. I believe he will be one of the best football players in the world. He looks very nice with his family.

“Let him enjoy these situations. The Real Madrid jersey suits him very well.

“May Arda be very successful, but may Barcelona and Atletico Madrid win all the titles in the end.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 20 mins ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Check Out The Most Expensive 2023 Summer Transfers (PHOTOS)

2 mins ago

REPORTS: Harry Maguire could finally leave Manchester United this summer amid transfer interests

13 mins ago

Defender Annnouces He Will No Longer be Manchester United Captain

25 mins ago

Players Who Are Perceived Capable to be Next Man United Captain

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button