Video: Guler Will Be Successful At Real Madrid –Turan

Former Barcelona player Arda Turan believes Arda Guler will have a successful career at Real Madrid.

Recall that Gular signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos from Fenerbahce.

Despite the rivalry at the club level, the current Eyupspor manager has backed the midfielder to be successful at Real Madrid.

He told Rezzan Yetis of Tivibu Spor, “I wish Arda success in his life. I believe he will be one of the best football players in the world. He looks very nice with his family.

“Let him enjoy these situations. The Real Madrid jersey suits him very well.

“May Arda be very successful, but may Barcelona and Atletico Madrid win all the titles in the end.”

