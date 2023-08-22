Video: Guardiola To Miss Man City’s Next Two Games After Back Surgery

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola will not be in the dugout during the club’s upcoming two games, following surgery to treat his “severe back pain,”

Independent reported that the treble-winning manager, who has been dealing with the health issue for some time, flew to Barcelona on Tuesday for an “emergency” but “routine” operation.

Guardiola will stay in Barcelona while recovering. Therefore Juanma Lillo, Man City’s assistant manager, will take charge of the club’s training sessions ahead of both this Sunday’s game at Sheffield United and next Saturday’s home match against Fulham.

Man City anticipate that after the international break, Guardiola would make his way back to the sidelines for the Cityzens’ away match against West Ham on September 16.

A Manchester City statement said: “Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

“The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca.

“The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return.