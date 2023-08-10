SPORT

Video: Guardiola: Manchester City Can’t Win Treble Again

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

Pep Guardiola says it will be impossible for Manchester City to repeat last season’s treble winning campaign.

The Citizens won the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Champions League last season.

Manchester City will begin the new campaign with an away fixture against Burnley at the Turf Moor on Friday.

Guardiola warned fans not to expect a repeat of their record-breaking season.

Read Also:‘Moment Was Unbelievable’ — Dessers Elated To Get Off The Mark For Rangers

“I think it will be impossible to do what we have done last season,” Guardiola told a news conference on Thursday.

“It’s once in a lifetime. I said to the players: ‘Forget about it, We climbed the highest mountain last season with what we have done.’

“But the last two days we came down from the mountain and we start from there. “There will be a lot, a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain as high as possible.

“Our football, our behaviours, our mentality will dictate how the season will be. In football, in sport, what we have done remains in our hearts and our minds, how nice it was, but it’s over.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Video: 2023 WWC: James Handed Two-Game Ban For Red Card Against Nigeria

5 mins ago

Manchester United Current First-Team Squad

13 mins ago

RMA vs ATH: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

27 mins ago

Are goalkeepers allowed to catch a throw-in made by a team mate?

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button