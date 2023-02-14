Video: Guardiola Gives Injury Update On Haaland

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given the latest news on the injured Erling Haaland, as he prepares his side for Wednesday’s clash with Arsenal.

Haaland is an injury doubt for the trip to the Emirates after being substituted at half-time against Aston Villa on Sunday.

However, the Norwegian striker was pictured in training on Monday as Guardiola prepares his team for the trip to North London.

And speaking in his pre-match presser on Tuesday, Guardiola said: “We train this afternoon so right now I don’t know [if Haaland will be available].

“Yesterday was recovery for the game we played against Aston Villa, that’s all.”

City visit Arsenal lying three points behind the leaders but with the opportunity to move ahead of them on goal difference.

And Guardiola says his team will face the best side in the Premier League on Wednesday and must be ready for a “big battle”.

“So far it’s the best team in the Premier League,” said Guardiola of the Gunners.

“They’ve made an incredible first round, first leg, of the league. We felt it a few weeks ago when we played them in the FA Cup here, how committed and sharp they are.

“We have to try to read the game we’re going to play. It will be a big big battle in many departments, and you have to be ready.

“Of course it’s important because we can take the points and the best team in the league, they could (maybe) not. But after we have to go to Nottingham Forest, and then it’s the Champions League, and we have the next six fixtures away. I have the feeling that many things can happen.

“The FA Cup and Champions League is knockout and we try to arrive in the last eight to 10 games in the Premier League being there. This is the deal, the target, and I would say that tomorrow will help us to be there.

“There are many tough games, home and away, for all the contenders. But we cannot deny it’s so important to prove ourselves. If we handle all the aspects that I think all these big games give to you, that will be the difference.”

