Video: Guardiola Creates New Premier League Record In Man City’s Win At Sheffield United

Pep Guardiola has created a new Premier League record following Manchester City’s 2-1 win away to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Treble winners City made it three wins from three games in the Premier League following the win against Sheffield.

After missing a 37th minute penalty, Erling made amends by giving City the lead on 63 minutes.

Sheffield equalised with five minutes left to play before Rodri got the winner in the 88th minute.

The result for City means Guardiola is the quickest manager to reach 200 Premier League wins from 269 matches.

The record was formally held by legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who got to 200 wins after 322 league games.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United handler José Mourinho did it after 326 while Arsene Wenger reached the milestone after 332 leagues matches.

City, on nine points, now top the league standings and are closely followed by West Ham (2nd) Tottenham Hotspur (3rd) and Arsenal (4th) who all have seven points.

