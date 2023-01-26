Video: Guardiola: Arteta Never Celebrated Goals Scored Against Arsenal When He Was My Assistant

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has talked up his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta as they prepare for their FA Cup clash tomorrow.

City are set to play the Gunners in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on January 27.

Guardiola talked up Arteta’s passion for the London club during his press conference.

“When Arteta was my assistant at City, he celebrated all the goals madly except the ones against Arsenal,” Mundodeportivo quoted Guardiola as saying.

“It’s like my relationship with Barca. If I were an assistant coach and Barca called me, I will go, it’s my club.”

Arsenal have won the FA Cup a record 14 times and Manchester City have won it six times.

Arsenal are currently first in the Premier League after 50 points from 19 games while City have 45 points after playing a game more.

