Video: Greenwood Won’t Continue In EPL -Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa star and television pundit, Gabriel Agbonlahor, has opined that Mason Greenwood will not be able to play in the Premier League again in the aftermath of his court case.

Greenwood hasn’t played for United since his arrest in January 2022 on charges of attempted rape, using coercive or controlling behaviour, and violence.

The Crown Prosecution Service later dismissed all charges against the player in February. And United conducted their investigation.

Greenwood has two more years left on his contract. And has been included on the team’s list of retained players for the 2023–24 season.

He also keeps himself in excellent condition. The Sun published a photo of Greenwood working out alongside United’s Elanga and Irish defender James Abankwah of Udinese.

Agbonlahor, though, thinks that his future lies outside of England. And Serie club Atalanta are interested in a loan deal.

Agbonlahor, said on talkSPORT Sports Breakfast show, remarked: “I don’t think he will play in the Premier League again.

“I think his reputation is damaged at Manchester United and England. He will play on again in a different country, a different league.

“And that’s down to them: clubs, their managers and their owners if they decide to sign Mason Greenwood.

“But I do feel living in England, being at football games. Seeing what fans are like at games. I can’t see him going out there and playing for Manchester United again.”

By Habeeb Kuranga

