Video: 'Great Honour' – Akpom Excited To Get Number 10 Jersey At Ajax

Chuba Akpom is ‘honoured’ to get the number 10 jersey at Eredivisie giants, Ajax, reports Completesports.com.

Akpom joined the former European champions in a deal worth €14.3m on Wednesday.

The Nigerian-born forward put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Ajax legends Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten wore the iconic during their time at the Amsterdam club.

Akpom is delighted to follow in the footsteps of the greats.

“It is a very great honour to wear this shirt number. To be the number ten of Ajax is a special feeling,” Akpom told the club’s official website.

“The shirts are very stylish and fit me very well. I think they are both very beautiful.”

The 27-year-old can’t also hide his excitement after joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“It was a quick deal. Several clubs were interested, but when Ajax came I immediately knew that I wanted to go to Amsterdam,” he added.

“Of course I am very happy to sign with Ajax. It is a large, special club with a great history. It was therefore not a difficult decision.”

