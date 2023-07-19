Video: Gov. Abiodun Lifts Ogun State Players For WESPAC

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has given some financial backings to the state’s players who are part of Team Nigeria contingent to the World English Language Scrabble Players Association Championship (WESPAC) taking place in Las Vegas, United States from july 23 to 27.

The players are part of the 26-man contingent who departed from Lagos and Abuja in two groups for the quadriennial event.

WESPAC remains the largest congregation of wordsmiths with over 42 countries registered for this edition.

Governor Abiodun has been instrumental to the revival of sports in the state with the inauguration of associations last August after lull in activities.

His touch jerked the Ogun State Scrabble Association (OSSA) into relevance as the revival birthed the present leadership led by Adekoyejo Adegbesan.

Speaking before their plane left Lagos for America, Sanya Adebola who is one of the beneficiaries of the Governor’s support, commended the number citizen for coming to the aid of the OSSA as a way of preparing the team for the 2024 National Sports Festival which the state is hosting.

“Ogun state has been supportive especially, I will give kudos to our Governor Dapo Abiodun, he has done really well. I really appreciate him,” he with a satisfying smile.

“We got across to him through our chairman Adegbesan Adekoyejo and so far so good, my colleague and I Doko Timilehin have gotten full sponsorship from the state and I’m very proud and very excited to say to the world that Ogun state is really working”he said emphasised.”

He added that the experience garnered from the world championship would definitely be valuable to the state ahead of the 2024 National Sports Festival as the hosting state.

Meanwhile, OSSA Chairman Adekoyejo thanked the governor for his prompt intervention to the needs of the body.

He added that the association would continue to activate all strategies at ensuring that Ogun state register a winning performance as it host the rest of the country at next year’s National Sports Festival.

“Again, our Governor Dapo Abiodun has shown that he has scrabble at heart that was why he responded to our request on the WESPAC. He has remained steadfast in ensuring that our players get the best of attention even at an international championship as big as the WESPAC. We at OSSA are appreciating his gestures for making the trip possible and we promise not to lower our level of competiveness at any competition by making the Ogun State proud.”

Nigeria remains the best scrabble nation in the world.

