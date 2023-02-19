Video: ‘Going Back To Coaching Is My Goal’ -Zidane

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has declared his readiness to return to management.

Recall that Zidane has flirted with PSG, Newcastle and Manchester United since leaving Real 18 months ago.

“Going back to coaching is my goal,” Zizou told Le Figaro.

“Today I have free time but I don’t know how long it will last. I have until June perhaps, but it could happen very quickly that I will return to bench.”

PSG, where Christophe Galtier, and former club Juventus are currently being linked with the the Frenchman.

