Video: Giroud Has Great Longevity –Deschamps

France national team coach Didier Deschamps has hailed the longevity of AC Milan and Les Bleus striker Olivier Giroud as the team prepare for their UEFA Euros qualifiers against Ireland on September 7 and Germany on September 12.

Giroud has made a brilliant start to the Serie A season with four goals and one assist in three matches and he is only second in goals to Lautaro Martinez on the top scorers chart.

Deschamps lauded Giroud’s dedication to his craft.

“It is thanks to him because he has the physique that allows him to maintain these levels,” Footmarcato.net quoted Deschamps as saying

“Giroud has that desire to keep himself at the highest level, he showed it last year and is now off to a good start this season.

“A few years ago 35 was the limit in age, but today there are quite a few players who are pushing 40 and are still going strong. There have been improvements in medical treatment and training, but you need the state of mind and Olivier has that.”

Giroud has scored 54 goals in 124 games for France and he is their all time highest goalscorer.

France are first in Group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers with 12 points from four matches.

