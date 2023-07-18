Video: Giggs’ Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has had his retrial which was initially scheduled in July, abandoned.

According to talkSPORT, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped its allegations against him during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Giggs was on trial for four weeks last summer. But the jury, which consisted of seven women and four men, was unable to reach a judgment after 20 hours of deliberations.

A retrial was supposed to begin on July 31, but Giggs will no longer face the panel now that the accusations against him have been withdrawn.

The former Wales international denied using coercive or controlling methods on his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville over a three-year period.

Giggs also denied ‘losing control’ during a fight at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020, when he allegedly headbutted her and elbowed Ms. Greville’s sister, Emma, in the jaw.

Giggs said he was “disappointed” at the ruling, despite vehemently disputing every accusation. And that he would have to stand trial again.

In November 2020, Giggs began a leave of absence from his position as head coach of Wales.

His absence and the alleged wrongdoing led to the 49-year-old’s resignation from the position in September of last year.

Giggs has since maintained a quiet profile. Although it is unclear whether the former Red Devils star would look to return to the dug-out again in the future.

The ‘Welsh Wizard’ played in 963 games for Manchester United and earned 64 caps for his nation over a 16-year span.

Over the course of his Old Trafford career, Giggs tallied 114 goals and helped the club win 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and two Champions League titles.

