Video: Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Beat Delta Queens To Title

Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa defeated Delta Queens 1-0 in the final of the WAFU B Women’s Championship at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Thursday.

Ophelia Amponsah scored the winning goal for Ampem Darkoa two minutes before the break.

Delta Queens dominated proceedings in the game but couldn’t break down the opposition defence.

Ampem Darkoa earned a berth in the CAF Women’s Champions League following the hard-earned victory.

This is the first time Nigeria will not be participating in the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Rivers Angels represented the country at the inaugural edition, while Bayelsa Queens finished third at the last edition.

