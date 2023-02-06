Video: Ghana Star, Atsu Found Alive Hours After Being Trapped Under Earthquake Rubble In Turkiye

Hours after being trapped under rubble following twin earthquakes that rocked Turkiye, Syriaz Ghana international, Christian Atsu has reportedly been found alive.

There were concerns about the safety of the former Chelsea star after the teammates and members of the club’s technical staff at Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, had been pulled from rubble while Atsu remained unseen.

With their ex-player unable to be located, Atsu’s former clubs Newcastle and Chelsea took to Twitter to call for prayers and support for the winger.

However, Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that the 31-year-old has been rescued alive with injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties. He’s been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams also reported that he was in contact with Atsu’s management team and confirmed the winger was safe.

“I’m still in contact with Christian Atsu’s management. A teammate of Atsu has confirmed to them, the player has been found and taken to the hospital. They expect an official statement from his club soon. Prayers still with him and everyone. Trust God he is safe,” he tweeted.

