Video: Ghana, Senegal Set For Admiral Porbeni Canoe Sprint & Paracanoe Boat Race In Abuja

Ghana and Senegal are set to take part at the 1st African Admiral Porbeni Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe Boat race.

Sao Tome and Principe are one of the other African teams expected to participate in the tournaments.

The boat race is aimed at preparing athletes for the continental Olympic qualification later in the year.

The tournaments is set to kick off on July 26-31 at the Jabi Lake, Abuja.

Nigeria will host the 2024 Olympics qualifier in November.

