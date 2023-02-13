Video: Gerrard Set To Reunite With Aribo At Southampton

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo and Steven Gerrard could reunite again following the latter being linked with Southampton’s vacant manager’s position, Sun reports.

Gerrard coached Aribo during his time in Scotland as Rangers manager where they both won the league title.

Southampton who are bottom of the Premier League, are looking for a third permanent boss of the season after sacking Nathan Jones.

The 49-year-old has been dismissed after just three months and 14 matches in charge at St Mary’s.

He replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl in November but wasn’t able to turn the team’s fortunes around.

SunSport revealed last week that many members of the Southampton squad had lost faith in Jones,

The Saints surrendered a 1-0 lead against 10-man Wolves on Saturday, with Julen Lopetegui’s resurgent side turning things around to win 2-1 and ease pressure on their own relegation worries.

That result proved the final straw for club chiefs who parted with Jones this morning.

First team coach Ruben Selles has been placed in temporary charge of Southampton, a role he also briefly filled after Hasenhuttl’s sacking.

Attention now turns to the next permanent manager and a familiar face is the early front-runner.

Ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is the favourite.

The former Liverpool and England captain has been out of work since he was sacked by Aston Villa in October.

He’s been priced up at 3/1 by SkyBet to take on the job at Southampton.

Other front-runners include Jesse Marsch, who himself was dismissed from his role at Leeds earlier in the week, and the former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is an outside bet at 16/1 while another former Gers boss, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, has been priced at 50/1.

Gerrard is also one of the contenders for that aforementioned vacancy at Leeds although ex-Ajax gaffer Alfred Schreuder has emerged as the odds-on favourite.

