Video: Germany Thrash World Cup Debutant Morocco 6-0

Germany hammered debutant Morocco 6-0 in their first Group H game of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Monday.

Germany ended the first half 2-0 ahead thanks to a brace from star player Alexandra Popp.

Popp opened the scoring in the 11th minute before adding the second in the 39th minute.

Just one minute into the second half Klara Buehl made it 3-0 while an own goal by Hanane Haj on 54 minutes out Germany 4-0 up.

Another own goal by Zineb Redouani in the 79th minute made it 5-0 and in the 90th minute Lea Schuller added the sixth.

Morocco’s next game is against South Korea on July 30.

Africa’s other debutant Zambia were also thrashed 5-0 by 2011 champions Japan while South Africa lost 2-1 to Sweden.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are the only African team that avoided defeat in their first group game after a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Canada.

