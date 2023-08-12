Video: German Cup: Boniface On Target In Bayer Leverkusen’s 8-0 Win

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface scored on his competitive debut game for Bayer Leverkusen, who walloped division four club Teutonia Ottensen 8-0 away in round one of the German Cup on Saturday.

Boniface scored with three minutes left in the first half to put Leverkusen 2-0.

The former Union Saint-Gilloise player was replaced with 14 minutes remaining in the one sided Cup tie.

Also in action for Leverkusen was Arsenal former midfielder Granite Xhaka, who went off on 62 minutes.

The last time Leverkusen won the German Cup was in 1993.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen will begin their league campaign this season at home against RB Leipzig next Saturday.

They finished sixth last season and will compete in the UEFA Europa League.

