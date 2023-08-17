Video: Genk Vs Olympiacos Piraeus – Predictions And Match Preview

More of our previews and predictions may be found on AllSportsPredictions.com, one of our professional tipster partners. Go here.

Genk vs Olympiacos Piraeus – After defeating Cercle Brugge 0-1 in First Division A, Genk will be looking for more of the same in this UEFA Europa League qualifying match at Cegeka Arena Genk, building on their recent performance. KRC Genk had 58% of the possession in that game, and three of their 10 attempts on goal were on target.

Cercle Brugge, on the other hand, had 13 shots on goal, of which only two were on target. The Cercle Brugge goal was scored by Warleson (71′ Own Goal). Over the last six games, Wouter Vrancken’s KRC Genk have scored eight goals at 1.33 per match.

These days, it seems like every Olympiacos game features at least one team keeping a clean sheet. It has happened five times in their last six games, according to an analysis.

In those encounters, Olympiacos have scored a total of nine goals, while their opponents have only managed to score two. Within the context of this game, we will investigate whether or not that pattern is consistent.

Genk vs Olympiacos Piraeus – Betting Analysis

Genk goalie Wouter Vrancken, Bryan Heynen (ankle injury) and Alieu Fadera (knock) will not be playing. Diego Martnez, the Olympiacos manager, is missing several players from the team.

Due to injuries, Doron Leidner, Ahmed Hassan, and Bandiougou Fadiga are not available for consideration. Leidner suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and Hassan and Fadiga also injured their knees.

Doron Leidner, Ahmed Hassan, Pêpê, Lazar Randjelovic, Garry Rodrigues, Pierre Kunde, Pape Abou Cissé, Aboubakar Kamara, Maximiliano Lovera, and Bandiougou Fadiga are among the suspended players serving a ban in this game. We believe that KRC Genk will score multiple goals against Olympiacos who might struggle to score any goals at all.