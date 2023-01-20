Video: Genk Reject Southampton Approach For Onuachu

Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk have rejected an offer from Southampton for their Nigerian import, Paul Onuachu.

According to a report in getfootballnewsbene.com, Southampton tabled an offer in the region of €12m for Onuachu.

Genk are however not prepared to sell their top scorer during the current window.

The Smurfs want to keep the striker for their title challenge.

Genk are currently nine points clear at the top of the table.

Onuachu is currently the top scorer in the Belgian Pro League.

The 28-year-old has scored 14 goals in 18 games.

