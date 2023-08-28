Video: Gebresilase Wins Medal At 2023 World Athletics Championships

Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase has become the second Okpekpe road race winner to win a medal at the 19th World Athletics Championships which ended Sunday in Budapest, Hungary.

Gebresilase ran 2:09:19 to win the men’s marathon bronze medal, his first-ever world major championships medal for Ethiopia.





The Ethiopian won the men’s title (29:28) at the fifth Okpekpe International 10km Road Race in 2017 in Okpekpe town in Edo State.

Like he did six years ago in Okpekpe, Gebresilase told reporters after the race in Budapest that he came prepared to make the podium.

“It was a really tough race for me. I prepared for this competition at the highest level and I was ready to fight for any kind of medal here. It is the

Ethiopian winter at the moment and the change of weather conditions are very difficult for us,” Gebresilase said in his post-race interview.

“I tried to keep up with the pace at the front of the group but after 35km my legs started to feel very painful. I am very sorry Ethiopia could not win gold because it was the main goal of our team. But we are going to continue to train hard to take our glory back. We always have a very strong long-distance team.

“It was the first World Championships at the marathon. I have competed twice at half marathon championships and the only difference between the two is the

weather here. I had to stay in the medical tent for more than half an hour after the race. I could not move at all but thanks to their care, I am doing much better now.”

Gebresilase has now followed in the footsteps of Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo who won a silver medal in the men’s 10,000m on the opening day of the championships.

Meanwhile, organisers of the historic Okpekpe Road Race has congratulated Gebresilase on his breakthrough for Ethiopia.