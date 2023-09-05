Video: Gauff Reaches First Semi Finals, Beats Ostapenko I

Coco Gauff has made it through to her first semi finals af the US Open after defeating 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, 6-0, 6-2, on Tuesday.

Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, is the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams was the runner-up to her older sister, Venus, in 2001.

This was the 16th victory in her past 17 matches for Gauff, a first-round exit at Wimbledon in July sure feels like ages ago.

Her best Grand Slam showing so far was making it to the final at Roland Garros last year.

In the semifinals Thursday, Gauff will face No. 10 Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic or No. 30 Sorana Cirstea of Romania. They were scheduled to play Tuesday night.

