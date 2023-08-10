Video: Gallant Super Falcons Arrive Nigeria After World Cup Exit

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have arrived the country following their ouster from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The nine-time African champions were knocked out of the competition in the Round of 16 by the Three Lionesses of England.

Randy Waldrum’s side put up a spirited display against the European champions but bowed out of the competition 4-2 on penalties.

Head coach Waldrum left few hours after the team’s elimination with the diaspora players.

Players who left with the 66-year-old to the United States of America are, Michelle Alozie, Jennifer Echegini, Esther Okoronkwo, Ifeoma Onumonu, Deborah Abiodun and Toni Payne.

Former Leicester City defender, Ashleigh Plumptre also headed out to the United Kingdom.

Some members of the team including Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Osinachi, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Gift Monday and Rofiat Imuran arrived the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday night.

They were received on arrival at the airport by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board member, Ganiu Majekodunmi, Chairman Lagos Football Association, Faoud Oki and other top dignatries.

The Super Falcons lost once in Australia and New Zealand, winning one and drawing their two other games.

