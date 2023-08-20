Video: Galatasaray Sign Ziyech On Loan From Chelsea

Chelsea have announced that Morocco international Hakim Ziyech has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.

The Blues announced the loan move on their website.





Galatasaray will pay Ziyech €3.6 million for the 2023-2024 season and €2.9 million for the 2024-2025 season if he transfers to the club on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old joined Chelsea from Ajax in the summer of 2020 and helped the side win the Champions League.

Also, Ziyech helped the club claim the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his time in London.

In total, Ziyech has made 107 appearances for the Blues and scored 14 goals, one of which came in the Super Cup against Villarreal in Belfast at the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Meanwhile, Mauro Icardi has also joined Galatasaray from Paris St Germain, as has Wilfried Zaha following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

Galatasaray won a record 23rd league title in May and their first since the 2018-19 season.

