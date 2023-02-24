Video: Fulham Vs Wolves – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fulham vs Wolves – After defeating Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 in the Premier League, Fulham is looking to win again.

Fulham had 35% of the game’s possession, and only one of their five shots on goal was on target. Manor Solomon (88′) scored the winning goal for Fulham.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, had seven shots total on goal, with none of them finding the back of the net.

The Fulham backline can’t do much more, as evidenced by their more recent scorelines. In their last six games, Fulham have given their opponents nothing to work with, resulting in a total of four goals that have gotten past their keeper.

In their previous five league games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham never defeated them.

Wolves and their fans will be hoping for a better result after losing 0-1 to Bournemouth in their last Premier League match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers owned 68% of the ball in that game and made four attempts on goal, and couldn’t score from any of them.

Bournemouth, their rivals, had five shots at goal, with only one of them being on target. For Bournemouth, a goal was scored by Marcus Tavernier (49′).

Now, it has become evident that Wolverhampton Wanderers games frequently result in at least one team failing to score. This has occurred five times during their last six trips, according to a result of a quick review.

In those matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers scored six goals, and the other teams combined for six goals. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if the pattern continues in this upcoming game.

Before this encounter, Wolverhampton Wanderers hadn’t lost to Fulham in away matches in the previous two league games.

Fulham vs Wolves – Betting Analysis

Looking back at their previous head-to-head matches since February 24, 2018, we can see that Fulham has won one, Wolves has won three, and two games have been drawn.

There were a total of seven goals scored between them in these games, with the Cottagers scoring three and the Wolves scoring four. 1.17 goals have been scored on average per game.

Based on what we know, it may be hard for Wolverhampton Wanderers to score against this Fulham team.

What are the top odds for this match?

Checking the latest betting odds for this match in the 90-minute result market, victory for Fulham is available for 2.3, backing the game finishing all-square is 3.38, and selecting a win for Wolverhampton Wanderers gets 3.12. Those are the best prices offered at present.

Fulham vs Wolves: Head-to-Head

Our Prediction: Under 3 Goals



