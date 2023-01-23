Video: Fulham Vs Tottenham Hotspur – Predictions And Match Preview

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur – After losing 1-0 to Newcastle United in their previous Premier League match, Fulham will be looking to win this game.

Fulham had 37% of the game’s possession and made five attempts on goal, but none of them was successful.

Twenty shots were made by Newcastle United, and five of them were successful. Newcastle United scored in the 89th minute through Alexander Isak.

The Fulham backline can only do so much, as shown by their most recent results, which do prove this point.

In Fulham’s last six games, only three goals have been scored, which shows that they have kept tight control.

Leaving aside past outcomes, it is unclear whether the trend will continue in the upcoming game.

After their last Premier League game, which they lost to Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and their fans will be hoping for a better result.

Tottenham Hotspur had 41% of the possession in that game, and three of their nine shots on goal were successful.

Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal both scored goals for Tottenham Hotspur in the 44th and 45th minutes, respectively.

Six of Manchester City’s 16 shots on goal were on target. For Manchester City, goals were scored by Julián Alvarez (51′), Erling Haaland (53′), and Riyad Mahrez (63′, 90′).

In their past six games, Tottenham Hotspur under Antonio Conte have scored nine goals overall from their attacks. Ten goals have been scored against them overall during those same contests.

Before this match, Tottenham Hotspur hadn’t lost to Fulham on the road in a league game for the past seven games. Before this match, Tottenham Hotspur hadn’t lost to Fulham on the road in a league game for the past seven games. an impressive road record against them.

What venue will host the game?

Fulham are going head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur today, Monday, January 23, 2023, at 20:00 UTC at Craven Cottage Stadium, London, England.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur – Betting Analysis

The results of their previous meetings, dating back to February 19, 2017, reveal that Fulham have struggled in these contests.

They have been unable to win any games at all, while Tottenham Hotspur have been able to find a way, coming out on top in 83% of those games.

The two teams combined to score 16 goals during this time, with the Cottagers contributing four and Spurs twelve of those. That equals 2.67 goals per game on average.

We think it will be hard for Fulham to score against this Tottenham Hotspur team, which is likely to score and keep the lead.

So, we think the game will be very close and that Tottenham Hotspur will win by a score of 1-0.

What are the top odds for the game?

Looking at the bookies’ prices in the 90-minute result market, backing Fulham can be had for 3.26, a wager on the game finishing all-square is 3.75, and betting on the winner to be Tottenham Hotspur can get you 2.1. These are the most competitive market prices available as of now.

Our Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals

