Video: Fulham Suffer 3-0 Home Loss Vs Brentford

Calvin Bassey was in action for Fulham but ended on the losing side as they were hammered 3-0 by Brentford in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Bassey’s Super Eagles teammate Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute for Brentford.





It was Bassey’s first game for Fulham since his move from Ajax this summer while Onyeka did not make Brentford’s match day squad in their first game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Yoane Wissa gave Brentford the lead in the 44th minute before Bryan Mbeumo made it 2-0 on 66 minutes from the penalty spot.

Mbeumo then got his second goal to make it 3-9 in favour of Brentford.

The win move Brentford to second place on four points and Fulham are 10th on three points.

In other fixtures, Brighton thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-1 and Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1.



