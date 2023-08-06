SPORT

Video: Fulham Boss Silva Backs Bassey To Improve With More Games

Fulham manager Marco Silva believes Calvin Bassey still has more in his locker and will get better with more games.

Bassey was on target in the Whites 2-1 win against Bundesliga club, TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday afternoon.

The center-back’s 73 minutes powerful header gave Fulham victory in the pre-season friendly.

The 23-year-old also scooped the Man of the Match award.

“It will be different for Calvin as it will be his first time in the Premier League. Even though he’s a London boy, it’s a new league and he will soon understand better how we defend,” Silva told the club’s official website.

” We knew what type of player we were signing and the skills he has.”

Bassey will hope to make his competitive debut for Fulham against Everton next weekend.


