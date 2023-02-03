Video: Friendly: Flying Eagles Overcome Zambia In Six-Goal Thriller

Nigeria’s U-20 men’s national team, Flying Eagles, defeated Zambia 4-2 in an international friendly game played inside the MKO Abiola stadium, Abuja, on Friday.

Both teams used the friendly as preparations for this year’s CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Haliru Sarki, Olamilekan Adams, Emmanuel Uchegbu and Samson Lawal were the scorers for Ladan Bosso’s men while Moses Mulenga and Lasmond Phiri scored for Zambia.

Sarki opened the scoring in the 43rd minute but Mulenga made it 1-1 on 59 minutes.

Olamilekan restored the Flying Eagles’ lead on 62 minutes and once again Zambia got back at 2-2 thanks to Phiri who got on the score sheet in the 66th minute.

With 15 minutes left Uchegbu got the Flying Eagles’ third before Lawal added the fourth on 88 minutes.

The Flying Eagles are in Group A at the U-20 AFCON alongside hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal.

They will open their campaign against the Senegalese on February 19.

Zambia are in Group C with Gambia, Benin Republic and Tunisia.

This year’s tournament which will run from February 19 to March 11, will also double as the African qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will hold in Indonesia.

The top four teams from the U-20 AFCON will qualify for the World Cup.

