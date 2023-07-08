Video: Fresnada Linked To Laliga Outfit Real Madrid

Spanish defender Ivan Fresnada has been linked with a move to Laliga outfit Real Madrid this summer transfer window.

Fresnada was impressive as a right-back for Real Valladolid in Laliga last season with 22 appearances in the division.

According to Hardtackle.com, Real Madrid have reached out to the representatives of the 18 year old.

He has been touted as a long time right back option for Los Blancos (the whites)

He has also been linked to Barcelona and Premier League club Arsenal this summer window.

Coincidentally Fresnada was part of Real Madrid’s academy La Fabrica (the Factory) between 2014 and 2018.

He made 24 appearances across all competitions for Real Valladolid last term.

Real Valladolid finished 18th position in Laliga last season with 40 points after 38 and they were relegated from the division.

Real Madrid finished second with 78 points from 38 matches.

