Video: French Embassy Partners FAME Foundation For Para-Soccer Tournament In Kano

FAME Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), in partnership with the French Embassy in Nigeria, will be hosting the ‘Play It Dream It’ Para-Soccer Tournament in Kano.

The para-soccer tournament is part of events to commemorate the International Youth Day 2023 through sports and also provide a platform for individuals with disabilities to participate in sports, improve physical health, and increase awareness about the abilities and potential of persons with disabilities in Kano.

The tournament will feature eight para-soccer teams from Kano State and will provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities on the field. FAME Foundation is using sports to promote and break down barriers for people with disabilities,

Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, told the media in Abuja that the event is aimed at inspiring every person living with disability through sports

“The tournament is open to people living with disabilities, and we encourage everyone to participate. We aim to give players a forum to engage with one another and forge a feeling of community while also promoting para-soccer and the difficulties experienced by those living with disabilities” Ogunleye-Bello started.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this competition, and we invite everyone to show up and cheer the teams to give them a sense of belonging. We can all benefit from a society that is more inclusive and just if we work together.”

She added: “At FAME, we believe that everyone, regardless of disability, should be able to engage in sports and display their abilities, and we’re excited to see the teams compete and to be part of this important event. ”

The ‘PLAY It DREAM It’ Para-Soccer Tournament will take place on August 12 and 13, 2023, at the Indoor Hall of the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

