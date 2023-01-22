Video: French Cup: Simon Rested As Nantes Beat 5th Division Club On Penalties To Secure Round Of 16 Ticket

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon was not included in Nantes’ squad, as they defeated fifth division side Thaon on penalties to progress into round 16 of the French Cup on Sunday.

Nantes saw off Thaon 4-2 on penalties after both teams failed to broke the deadlock in regulation time.

While Thaon missed two of their kicks, Nantes converted four of their five attempts.

Nantes are now unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins and two draws.

Recall, Nantes are the reigning French Cup champions after sealing their fourth title with a 1-0 win against Nice last season.

So far this season Simon has scored five goals in 17 appearances in the French topflight.

