Video: Frederick Joins Brentford B On Loan
Flying Eagles defender Benjamin Frederick has joined Brentford B side from Nigerian Kaduna-based club Simoiben FC until the end of the 2023/24 season.
Brentford confirmed the loan deal in a statement on their website on Thursday.
“We are pleased to announce the signing of Benjamin Fredrick on loan from Simoiben FC until the end of the 2023/24 season. The move is subject to international clearance.
“There is also an option to make the signing permanent.
“The central defender will join up with Neil MacFarlane’s B team for the campaign.”
Frederick was part of the Flying Eagles squad that featured at the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Argentina.
The Ladan Bosso-led side reached the quarter-final stages, before losing 1-0 to South Korea.
Also, he featured six times as the Flying Eagles finished third in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.
The 18-year-old defender has also had loan spells with other Nigerian clubs such as ABS FC and Nasawara United in recent seasons.
Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.