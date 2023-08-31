Video: Frederick Joins Brentford B On Loan

Flying Eagles defender Benjamin Frederick has joined Brentford B side from Nigerian Kaduna-based club Simoiben FC until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Brentford confirmed the loan deal in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Benjamin Fredrick on loan from Simoiben FC until the end of the 2023/24 season. The move is subject to international clearance.

“There is also an option to make the signing permanent.

“The central defender will join up with Neil MacFarlane’s B team for the campaign.”

Frederick was part of the Flying Eagles squad that featured at the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Ladan Bosso-led side reached the quarter-final stages, before losing 1-0 to South Korea.

Also, he featured six times as the Flying Eagles finished third in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

The 18-year-old defender has also had loan spells with other Nigerian clubs such as ABS FC and Nasawara United in recent seasons.