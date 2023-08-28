Video: Frank Onyeka Announces Engagement To Partner

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka is now engaged to his girlfriend Mesoma Akaolisa.

The Nigeria international announcement his engagement to Akaolisa on the social media.





The happy duo posed together with an accompanying message.

“A life time of us my best friend, my meso ❤️. “#cheerstoforever🥂,” reads the short message.



Meanwhile, a number of Onyeka’s teammates have congratulated him.

The players reacted to the 25-year-old’s post on the comment section.

Centre- back Kenneth Omeruo wrote, ”Eweeeeee congratulations bro”, Taiwo Awoniyi commented, “Let’s go my guy”, while Southampton midfielder also felicitated with him by writing “Congratulations bro”.

Onyeka was in action for Brentford in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last Saturday.



