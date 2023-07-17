SPORT

Video: France Never Appreciated Messi’s Talent –Trezeguet

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

Former AS Monaco star David Trezeguet has criticized the French League for not appreciating Leo Messi’s talent.

Recall that Messi was confirmed as an Inter Miami player earlier today after leaving PSG this summer.

Msport

However, Trezeguet in an interview with ESPN, said that his arrival in Ligue 1 was an opportunity to make a less attractive championship more attractive than the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and even Bundesliga.

“France never appreciated talent and, therefore, the country never understood Messi.

“His arrival in Ligue 1 was an opportunity to make a less attractive championship more attractive than the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and I would even say the Bundesliga.

“However, France has never appreciated Messi’s talent. A player who changes hierarchies at all levels in football, guaranteeing you a comeback in terms of image and prestige as few others can.

“Ligue 1 rarely had the chance to host a player of this stature. Myself, Henry, Dugarry and Lizarazu, who have a history, have been severely criticized for defending Messi.

“Our fault? Siding with talent and the magic of football.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer News: Done Deals, Kvaratskhelia To Newcastle, Marcus Rashford To Sign New Man United Deal

6 mins ago

VAL vs FOR: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

18 mins ago

Video: Same Different Between Promotions Casinos Wagering Canada?

20 mins ago

The Four Managers That Won The Premier League in Their First Season

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button