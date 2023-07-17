Video: France Never Appreciated Messi’s Talent –Trezeguet

Former AS Monaco star David Trezeguet has criticized the French League for not appreciating Leo Messi’s talent.

Recall that Messi was confirmed as an Inter Miami player earlier today after leaving PSG this summer.

However, Trezeguet in an interview with ESPN, said that his arrival in Ligue 1 was an opportunity to make a less attractive championship more attractive than the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and even Bundesliga.

“France never appreciated talent and, therefore, the country never understood Messi.

“His arrival in Ligue 1 was an opportunity to make a less attractive championship more attractive than the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and I would even say the Bundesliga.

“However, France has never appreciated Messi’s talent. A player who changes hierarchies at all levels in football, guaranteeing you a comeback in terms of image and prestige as few others can.

“Ligue 1 rarely had the chance to host a player of this stature. Myself, Henry, Dugarry and Lizarazu, who have a history, have been severely criticized for defending Messi.

“Our fault? Siding with talent and the magic of football.”

