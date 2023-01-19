Video: Former Tottenham Defender Dies In Boat Crash

Major League Soccer (MLS) side Charlotte FC’s defender and former Tottenham player, Anton Walkes, died early Thursday from injuries he suffered in a boat crash off the coast of Miami.

Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.



Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed, the state agency said in a statement.

It was unclear whether anyone else was injured. The agency’s investigation is ongoing.

Charlotte FC confirmed his death Thursday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning,” the club said in a statement. “May he rest in peace.”

Major League Soccer said in a statement: “There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans.”

Tottenham also tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Walkes joined Charlotte for the club’s debut MLS season in 2022. He played in 23 matches with 21 starts and had five shots on goal this past season.

A native of London, Walkes was a graduate of Tottenham academy (2013-17) and made one appearance for the club in the League Cup.

