Video: Former Super Eagles Midfielder Advises NFF To Snap Up Waldrum

Erstwhile Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu wants Randy Waldrum to be included in the team’s coaching staff.

Waldrum led the country’s women’s national team, the Super Falcons to a respectable outing at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons were eliminated in the Round of 16 by the Three Lionesses of England on Monday.

The former African champions held Olympic champions Canada to 0-0 draw and beat co-hosts Australia 3-2 in the group stage.

Waldrum’s side lost 4-2 on penalties to England following a brave fight.

Following the Super Falcons impressive performance in Australia and New Zealand, Ogu has called on the NFF to find a role for the American in the Super Eagles.

“Get this Man @CoachWaldrum to work with the Super Eagles @thenff,” Ogu wrote on his Twitter handle.

