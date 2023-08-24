SPORT

Video: Former Super Eagles Captain To Feature For Chelsea Against Bayern Munich –

John Mikel Obi is the latest 2012 UEFA Champions League winner that will be taking part in the Chelsea Legends vs Bayern Munich.

The game which is put together in honour of former Chelsea striker and manager, Gianluca Vialli is slated for Stamford Bridge on September 9.


Mikel’s former teammate, Ramirez was also added to the team on Thursday.

The duo, integral to the Blues maiden conquest of Europe’s biggest prize, will join fellow 2012 heroes John Terry, Florent Malouda, Salomon Kalou and Michael Essien, as well as manager Roberto Di Matteo, for the game in honour of Gianluca Vialli.

Other former players confirmed to be taking part include Gianfranco Zola, Claude Makelele, Carlo Cudicini, Eidur Gudjohnsen and Frank Leboeuf. It promises to be a very special evening indeed.

All proceeds from the game, which kicks off at 7.15pm, will be split between The Chelsea Foundation and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the work of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, where Vialli was treated.


