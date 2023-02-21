Video: Former Everton Boss Benitez Keen On Leeds United Job

Former Liverpool and Everton boss Rafa Benitez has interest in becoming the next Leeds United manager.

The ex-Newcastle and Valencia man wants to get back into European management.

Benitez has not worked since being sacked at Everton in January 2022.

Per talkSPORT, Benitez does want the job at Leeds, while he is also linked to West Ham United.

While speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports this weekend, Benitez himself said: “I said so many times, it depends. You need a project. I was lucky enough to manage a lot of teams and of course I did that, won some trophies, and I can say now ‘I don’t like this project, I like this one.’

“My problem is that I am fine and happy in England in terms of the Premier League, my family and everything, so sometimes you make decisions that are a risk, but the reality is that the Premier League is the best league now in the world and I want to be around Europe.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.