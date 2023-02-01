Video: Forget EPL Title, Focus On Top Four Finish –Carragher Tells Ma

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher, believes Man United does not have what it takes to win the Premier League title.

However, he predicted that Manchester United can still finish in the Premier League top-four and qualify for next season’s Champions League despite the long-term injury sustained by their key midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Recall that Eriksen recently left Old Trafford on crutches on Saturday night following a horrific challenge from Reading’s Andy Carroll during Man United’s FA Cup fourth-round win.

But Carragher is confident the Red Devils’ season won’t fall apart even though manager Erik ten Hag will have to cope without Eriksen, who is so fundamental to his preferred system.

“A big blow for them because midfield has basically been the biggest turnaround for Manchester United this season in terms of Casemiro coming in, Eriksen coming in alongside him and Fernandes in front of them,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“They have had a great little trio for a lot of the season, so it will be a blow. They have Fred and McTominay there, who have been much maligned over the last couple of years. A lot of that has been very harsh if I am being totally honest.

“I think Fred, alongside Casemiro, you are talking about Brazil’s central midfield over the last few years, they have certainly played quite a lot together.

“But I think they are not going to win the league and they are not going to fall out of the top four either, so it is not a massive blow in terms of where I think they will finish this season.

“I think they are playing that well. I don’t see them dropping outside the top four. I think there is too big a gap at the top between them and Manchester City.”

