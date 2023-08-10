Video: Football.com Signs José Mourinho As Global Brand Ambassador

Football.com, the recently launched football gaming, betting and media platform is thrilled to announce a momentous partnership with renowned football icon, José Mourinho. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of football and igaming, as Mourinho will be appointed as the inaugural global Brand Ambassador for Football.com.

With a famous passion and a remarkable career in football that spans decades, José Mourinho perfectly embodies the spirit of Football.com. As the platform’s global Brand Ambassador, Mourinho will bring his unparalleled expertise and insights to enhance the overall experience for football enthusiasts and gaming aficionados.

Football.com aims to create an innovative and immersive category-defining football hub that combines football, media and gaming like never before. The platform has already launched a licensed real money gaming offering in select countries where there is a fervent passion for the sport of football and has a global vision, with plans to both expand geographically and broaden and further differentiate its already impressive offering.

With its one-of-a-kind memorable and category-defining domain name / url, access to industry-leading technology and a founding team with a wealth of experience in building internet businesses, Football.com already has a growing user base and has limitless potential.

One of the key highlights of this partnership will be Mourinho’s exclusive monthly articles, where he will take fans on a captivating journey through some of the most exceptional moments of his illustrious football career and his personal life. These articles will offer unique behind-the-scenes perspectives, valuable insights into the world of football, and captivating anecdotes that will undoubtedly captivate the hearts of readers worldwide.

Additionally, Football.com and José Mourinho will join creative forces in developing branded real games that will captivate and engage users like never before. Leveraging Mourinho’s profound knowledge of the sport and his passion for innovation, these exclusive branded games will immerse users in a world of football-inspired challenges, offering an unparalleled level of excitement.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, José Mourinho stated, “Football has been my passion and my life, and I am delighted to be associated with the category-defining platform

Football.com as their Brand Ambassador. Together, we aim to redefine football-themed online entertainment, offering fans an experience like no other.”

The team at Football.com is equally delighted about this partnership and looks forward to unlocking new opportunities in the sports and entertainment industry. The combination of Football.com’s innovative platform and Mourinho’s unique knowledge and charisma promises an unforgettable experience for its users.

“We are thrilled to welcome José Mourinho to the Football.com family. His partnership with Football.com will undoubtedly elevate the entertainment, betting and gaming experience for our users, providing them with unrivaled content and an immersive platform that celebrates the beautiful game of football,” stated Elias Gallego, VP of Business Development for Football.com.

About Football.com:

Football.com is the ultimate destination for football fans, striving to offer an integrated media, social, betting, gaming and e-commerce football-centric experience.

